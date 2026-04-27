Why ‘My Bespren Emman’ brings hope to people

“God is everything to me. He is at the center of my life,” Cabrido continued. “When I am troubled, happy, or need to make important decisions — when anxiety attacks, when good breaks happen, when I am upset or about to burst — I surrender everything to Him. I say, ‘Lord, I cannot do this alone,’ and I let His will be done. I always converse with Him, seek His answers and guidance through prayers, and you know what? He provides the answers and solutions.”

Cast

The main cast of the Enrico Santos-written drama includes JM de Guzman as Matteo de Jesus, Sid Lucero as Joshua Mereilles, Shaina Magdayao as Ruth and Ai-Ai delas Alas as Sister Rebecca. All of them were handpicked.

Regarding the casting of the male leads, Cabrido said: “JM is a good and strong actor, and the only actor I know who is his equal when it comes to giving truth and tenacity to a character is, of course, Sid Lucero. I know they are like yin and yang, acting-wise. I had to balance the acting equation, so it had to be De Guzman versus an Eigenmann.”

Casting the two did not happen in an instant, Cabrido added: “It took a while to convince them and get their approval since both actors and their management are meticulous when it comes to choosing roles for their talents. It took a lot of meetings to convince the respective key people. I’m glad they were able to get on the same page with us that, with Matteo and Joshua, they are the only ones who can give them gravitas and vulnerability.”

On Magdayao as Ruth: “I believe it was a full-circle moment for Shaina,” said Cabrido. “I was a young boy in short pants when she already made her mark as a child actress. I became an instant fan when I watched her as the granddaughter of Ms. Gloria Romero in Tanging Yaman. Honestly, in all the movies and television shows she has done — whether as a sister, daughter, best friend, or lead actress — she always gave her best. Here, she plays the mother and storyteller at the same time, and as expected, Shaina shines as Ruth. She truly has become one of our finest actresses.”

Hope

“The project is very personal to me,” said Cabrido. “I’ve been doing horror movies that are actually social commentaries. I have also done my fair share of documentaries. I not only know but am also aware of — and currently experiencing — our present-day precarious situations. Each member of society is not immune to the daily horror and drama, facing real and imagined demons, issues that affect us all. With what we are offering here in Emman, I want people not just to see but to realize that there are still goodness and hope. There is Emman for all of us. There is someone who will not leave or forsake us — someone who will put an arm on our shoulder, give us a sincere hug, pat our backs, and remind us that whatever our troubles may be, they shall pass, and we will never be alone. There is an Emman — and, of course, God.”

“This is all our story,” Cabrido said in conclusion. “It is about people searching for answers and ultimately finding them. Yes, life is filled with ups and downs. However, what remains constant is hope, joy and love.”

My Bespren Emman airs Mondays to Fridays at 8:45 p.m. on TV5.