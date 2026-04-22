Theater review: Floy Quintos’ ‘Miranda & Yolanda’

‘Miranda’: Evening at the opera

In Miranda, the scenographic environment functions as a chamber piece featuring only three actors: Miranda (Ana Abad-Santos), her provincial governor husband, Bingo (Joshua Cabiladas) and Miranda’s dead mother, Mamang (Frances Makil-Ignacio). Chandeliers are suspended in the overhead visual field, while the bedroom setting uses transparent set pieces and display-like structures to create a curated, almost museum-like mise-en-scène.

The play is a tense confrontation and a study of complicity within political dynasties. The character Miranda is written as both a sharp critic and a primary beneficiary of corruption. Abad-Santos delivers a masterful performance, oscillating between derisiveness, control and provocation.

She captures the character’s complex interiority, masking a deep well of distress, shame and disgust behind a veneer of sophistication. Miranda attempts to assert control through art and culture, which are inextricably linked to the system that enables her lifestyle.

The material itself, however, feels mediocre at points. The social commentary is simplified, and the dialogue lacks a certain cerebral spark. The humor is broad, and the character of Bingo is written as a one-dimensional “corrupt idiot.” Yet, this is Miranda’s story, and Abad-Santos successfully carries the weight of a woman who, despite her awareness, has no intention of opting out.

Ultimately, the play is a case of a polished character study trapped in mediocre material, saved primarily by the grit and technical mastery of Abad-Santos.

‘Yolanda’: Kalungkutan ng mga reyna

Yolanda keeps the overhead chandeliers but introduces more overt scenographic changes, which paint a broader world and aligns with the play’s satirical ambitions. Here, the production moves into the realm of overt farce. A low-comedy style accessible to the masses.

The “idiot politician” trope returns in the form of a dictator president, Yolanda (Shamaine Buencamino). This time, the complicit foil is not a spouse but a hairdresser, Marcel (Topper Fabregas).