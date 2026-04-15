Leo, Tanya, Miranda, Yolanda and the neighborhood people

Jasmine Curtis-Smith plays Tanya as a dreamer, a realist, a total romantic and a pragmatist at the same time. On that PETA stage, she is strikingly beautiful, sincere and true to her character.

Cabrera and Smith’s chemistry is electric — their tenderness and softness make you blush and feel the immediacy of their intimacy. As their emotions escalate, you are not just jolted; you become part of the bumpy and ugly ride, and you want to shout and make them stop!

Endo is current, in your face. And yes, it does not want us to look the other way and continue to live in that state of apathy.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have Miranda, reigning like she is God’s gift to that forsaken province where her high-waisted, pot-bellied husband with an accent that is distinctively regional rules as governor. Miranda, detached and bordering on the loony — she distributes imported, bottled spring water and sardines in oblong cans to make the hoi polloi constituents feel middle class so they can smile during photo opportunities that usually land in their provincial newspaper’s society section. How quaint!

She remembers all her husband’s indiscretions. She even picks a la favorita, that Eva (pronounced as Eeeva) who speaks English and her grammar spot-on for a provinciana who studied it in a mababang paaralan (elementary school). As to why she brought a whole opera and the philharmonic to the pueblo of that province whose name I could not even remember, cleaning and tidying up her husband’s political mess with her arts and culture shindigs is, of course, her expertise.

And yes, oh yes, Evita Peron and Imelda Romualdez-Marcos are no match to the hallucinations of the lonely self-proclaimed monarch that is Yolanda. Judy Garland must be rolling in her grave because she did not only butcher, she murdered “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Miranda is the major character in Evening at the Opera and Yolanda, in Ang Kalungkutan ng Mga Reyna. Both plays were written by the late, great Floy Quintos and directed by Dexter Santos. Encore Theater is its producer.