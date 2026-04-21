AI-powered student innovations take spotlight in DOST-SEI tilt

San Carlos School of Cebu developed C.H.U.M. (Cellular Holistic Universal Microscope), an AI-powered device that identifies and counts zooplankton to support faster water quality monitoring.

Iligan City National High School introduced S.A.L.A.I.N. (Smart AI-Powered Layered Analysis and Integration in Sewer Filtration and Notification), a system designed to detect sewer blockages and pollution while providing real-time alerts to communities.

Rizal National Science High School, meanwhile, presented SISIW (Sensor-Integrated Sex Identification Incubation Window), which uses sensors and AI to determine the sex of duck embryos before hatching, helping farmers improve productivity and reduce losses.

Each of the three winning teams received a P200,000 grant to support further development of their projects, while their teacher-coaches were awarded P20,000 each.

Other student innovators were also recognized by partner institutions for excellence in science and technology.

The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation awarded the Young Scientist Award to four students from Camarines Sur National High School, Oriental Mindoro National High School, and Rizal National Science High School, with recipients becoming eligible for scholarship grants.

Meanwhile, C&E Publishing, Inc. honored selected teams for community-driven innovations, including projects focused on agricultural safety, childcare, and sustainable materials.

The competition, organized by the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI), also marked its inclusion in the global Arduino Day celebration this year, linking Filipino students to an international network of innovators.

“It gives young people like us the platform to turn our ideas into something that can impact our nation. Nabibigyang halaga yung ideas naming mga kabataan para hindi lang manatili bilang ideas kundi magkaroon ng mas malawak na impact,” said Chris Angelo Rollon of Rizal National Science High School.

DOST-SEI said it continues to promote platforms that enable Filipino youth to develop practical innovations, with the next cycle of the competition expected to open soon.