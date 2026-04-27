Xyriel Manabat opens up on mental health break

Actress Xyriel Manabat has opened up about stepping back from the spotlight to prioritize her mental health, describing the decision as both difficult and necessary.
In a message shared online, Manabat expressed gratitude to those who supported her during what she described as a challenging period, particularly those who respected her decision to slow down despite professional demands.
“Thank you—truly—to everyone who respected my need to step back, who supported me quietly, and who showed so much care during a time I was really struggling,” she said.
She acknowledged that taking a break was not easy, especially with ongoing commitments, but said stepping away allowed her to confront exhaustion and regain clarity.
Manabat said the support she received became a turning point in her recovery, helping her rebuild strength after a period she described as overwhelming.
She also reflected on how the experience reshaped her view of resilience, shifting from enduring hardships alone to recognizing the value of seeking help.
“Hindi sign ng kahinaan ang paglapit sa iba at pagtawag na dinggin yung mga sigaw mo. Yun ang pinakamatapang na nagawa ko para sa sarili ko,” she said.
Through her experience, Manabat underscored the importance of prioritizing mental health, noting that stepping back can be a necessary step toward moving forward.