Two Makati SK chairs suspended for graft, falsification

Tupaz was suspended for six months under a 23 March 2026 resolution after she allegedly demanded a 20 percent kickback from a supplier for a Halloween project. Investigators said the arrangement was supported by Viber messages and a phone call.

She was also accused of submitting an SK resolution bearing a falsified signature of the SK secretary. Records showed she tendered her resignation on 8 March 2026, subject to acceptance.

Yabut, meanwhile, was suspended for three months under a 6 April 2026 resolution after allegedly submitting documents with forged signatures, including that of an SK kagawad who was reportedly abroad at the time. She admitted the documents were not personally signed but claimed prior consent had been given.

Remulla said Tupaz may face charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for direct bribery, violation of Republic Act No. 3019, and falsification of public documents. Yabut and her SK treasurer may also face falsification charges over a purchase request.

The DILG chief also raised concerns over the current structure of the SK.

“Kung magkakaroon ng constitutional change, ire-recommend ko ang abolition ng SK. Nakikita natin na nagiging kultura na mula bata ang corruption,” he said.

He also cited high attrition among SK officials, saying many leave office after the first year due to marriage, work, or studies, forcing barangays to appoint officers in charge.

“Mas maigi na barangay council na lang ang magtalaga kung sino ang hahawak ng youth affairs kaysa mag-election pa,” he added.