DILG to file criminal charges vs. Makati SK chairs over kickbacks, forged signatures

Tupaz is also accused of directing the sibling of her SK secretary—who was out of town—to sign an SK resolution, resulting in a forged signature.

The Dasmariñas BAC lodged administrative complaints for dishonesty and misconduct before the Makati Sangguniang Panlungsod, which suspended Tupaz for six months.

The DILG will pursue criminal charges for direct bribery, violation of RA 3019, and falsification of public documents before the Ombudsman.

The DILG will file criminal charges for direct bribery, violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), and falsification of public documents before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, Cecillia Louise Yabut, SK chair of Barangay Magallanes Village, who was investigated after signatures of officials appeared on procurement documents for another Halloween project.

Barangay officials discovered that documents dated 14 October 2025 bore the signature of Kagawad Ethan Sun, who was out of the country. Further review found two more forged signatures belonging to other barangay kagawads.

Yabut admitted that Sun did not sign the documents but insisted his “statement” was sufficient to allow the signature to be affixed. She also claimed that such practice was standard.

The Makati SP found Yabut guilty of misconduct and imposed a three-month suspension, adopted on 6 April.

Remulla said the DILG will file criminal charges against Yabut and SK treasurer Mapoy for falsification of public documents, covering the purchase request and SK resolution at the center of the complaint.

“Ang nakakainis dito, mayaman na ang mga ’to—gusto pang magpayaman gamit ang pera ng gobyerno,” Remulla said.

He said the DILG is coordinating with the Ombudsman to ensure swift investigation and prosecution, with cases possibly elevated to the Sandiganbayan if probable cause is found.

“This should serve as a lesson,” Abalos added. “Bata pa lang ang SK, dapat matuto na silang tumupad sa kanilang tungkulin at huwag gamitin ang posisyon para sa korupsiyon.”

The DILG is expected to formally transmit the case documents to the Office of the Ombudsman within the week.