San Juan mayor points to past administrations as hospital upgrades lag

Senator JV Ejercito, who previously led San Juan and whose family held political influence in the city for nearly two decades, issued a public statement last week saying he is “saddened by the current state” of the hospital and questioning whether it has been neglected in favor of other projects.

Zamora highlighted large budget increases — from P315 million in 2019 to P644 million in 2026 — as proof of prioritization.

But despite the expanded funding, he acknowledged that many critical components have yet to be completed, including new diagnostic equipment, unfinished facility expansions, and additional staffing.

Some major improvements, such as a new MRI machine, updated CT scan, and angioplasty-capable equipment, remain pending. The city has only recently submitted a “wish list” of needed items to the Department of Health.

Zamora said he is “very optimistic” about hitting a 30 June, 2028 target for full hospital modernization — a deadline more than two years beyond his current term.

He described the upgrade as a multi-year process requiring new equipment, improved facilities, increased manpower, and internal cultural reforms.

His extended timeline raises questions about why major gaps remain unresolved despite consecutive annual budget hikes and seven years of administrative control.

While addressing criticisms — including those from Sen. JV Ejercito — Zamora said detractors were relying on “hearsay.”

However, he offered limited detail on current patient concerns, such as service bottlenecks, limited capacity, and incomplete installations of previously purchased equipment — issues he attributed largely to past management.

The mayor also shifted to broader governance achievements, citing investments in education, public infrastructure, and peace and order. While these priorities form part of the city’s overall budget structure, they also illustrate how hospital upgrades compete with multiple major initiatives.

“People appreciate good infrastructure, public education, and a peaceful city,” Zamora said.

The mayor maintained that “people who go to the hospital will know the difference,” though many improvements remain in various stages of planning and implementation.