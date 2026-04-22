San Fernando eyes health facility expansion

City of San Fernando — The city government is moving to strengthen and expand local health facilities to improve services and secure increased funding support, Mayor Vilma Caluag said Wednesday.
Speaking during the joint meeting of the City Local Health Board and the People’s Hospital Technical Working Group (TWG) at Heroes Hall, Caluag said upgrading facilities is key to maximizing resources for residents.
“The expansion will result in more services, benefiting more Fernandinos, and will enable the city to receive a larger share of funds,” she said.
The TWG presented updates on the People’s Hospital project, including construction progress, funding requirements, creation of plantilla positions, and procurement of modern medical equipment.
Discussions also covered potential funding sources from the national government and proposals for the 2027 Annual Investment Program.
Officials reviewed allocations from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and explored ways to use the funds more efficiently.
The city government said improved facilities would allow San Fernando to access higher funding shares, which will be used to maintain health centers, ensure a steady supply of medicines and vitamins, and enhance public health services.
Representatives from the Department of Health, private sector, and non-government organizations also attended the meeting.