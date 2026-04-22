San Fernando eyes health facility expansion

Discussions also covered potential funding sources from the national government and proposals for the 2027 Annual Investment Program.

Officials reviewed allocations from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and explored ways to use the funds more efficiently.

The city government said improved facilities would allow San Fernando to access higher funding shares, which will be used to maintain health centers, ensure a steady supply of medicines and vitamins, and enhance public health services.

Representatives from the Department of Health, private sector, and non-government organizations also attended the meeting.