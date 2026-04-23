JV slams ‘neglected’ SJMC

Senator JV Ejercito on Thursday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating state of the San Juan Medical Center (SJMC), questioning whether the local government has neglected the facility in favor of nonessential infrastructure projects.
In a statement, the senator cited a rise in complaints and negative reports from residents regarding the city-run hospital.
Ejercito, who previously served as the city’s mayor, stressed that healthcare was a consistent priority during his administration and that of his successor, former Mayor Guia Gomez.
“I am saddened by the current state of the San Juan Medical Center,” Ejercito said. “The question is: Was it overlooked, or was it intentionally neglected?”
Ejercito highlighted that by the end of Gomez’s term in 2019, the hospital had completed a significant expansion and acquired advanced diagnostic equipment, including MRI and CT scan machines. However, he alleged that these facilities were not immediately opened to the public during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The senator argued that the local leadership has prioritized aesthetic and administrative projects over the immediate medical needs of the community.
“Before the beautification—the wooden basketball courts, decorative dancing streetlights, and the National Government Center—I hope they had prioritized what the residents need most. I hope they had prioritized SJMC,” Ejercito said.
While the senator described his statement as an “appeal” rather than a mere criticism, he stressed that true compassion in leadership requires placing healthcare at the forefront for all San Juan residents.
“If the leader has genuine concern, healthcare should be the priority,” Ejercito said.