JV slams ‘neglected’ SJMC

Ejercito, who previously served as the city’s mayor, stressed that healthcare was a consistent priority during his administration and that of his successor, former Mayor Guia Gomez.

“I am saddened by the current state of the San Juan Medical Center,” Ejercito said. “The question is: Was it overlooked, or was it intentionally neglected?”

Ejercito highlighted that by the end of Gomez’s term in 2019, the hospital had completed a significant expansion and acquired advanced diagnostic equipment, including MRI and CT scan machines. However, he alleged that these facilities were not immediately opened to the public during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The senator argued that the local leadership has prioritized aesthetic and administrative projects over the immediate medical needs of the community.