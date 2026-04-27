PNP probes leak of Ombudsman investigators’ data

The development came after the Ombudsman condemned the online disclosure of its investigators’ identities, saying the act appeared intended to intimidate personnel and expose them to potential harm. The agency described the incident as a direct attack on the security of public servants.

Nartatez said the investigation would not be limited to external actors, noting that possible internal involvement is also being examined as part of the cyber probe.

Authorities said those behind the leak may face charges under the Data Privacy Act of 2012 and the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The PNP said legal action will be pursued once sufficient evidence is established. It also assured protection for government personnel who may be affected by similar threats.

“I assure that appropriate charges will be filed against individuals behind this leak of information. The PNP also assures all government officials and employees that the police force is ready to protect them against all kinds of threats to their security,” Nartatez said.