PNP vows justice vs Cordillera cop in misconduct case

Authorities said the case, initially considered under Republic Act No. 8353, was reclassified to sexual coercion under Republic Act No. 9262.

The complaint has been received by the prosecutor’s office but has yet to be docketed pending evaluation.

Nartatez said both criminal and administrative proceedings are underway, with the National Police Commission(Napolcom) in the Cordillera Administrative Region now handling the administrative case.

He stressed that accountability will be pursued while observing due process.

“All violations of rules and regulations will result in the filing of administrative and criminal sanctions… Hindi natin ito palalagpasin at pananagutin natin sila ayon sa batas,” he said.

In response to the incident, the PNP chief ordered the strengthening of Gender and Development programs, mandatory gender sensitivity training, and anti-sexual harassment orientations for all personnel in training units.

He also directed the installation and maintenance of CCTV systems in training areas, except in private spaces, and emphasized measures to ensure trainees are not placed in vulnerable or unsupervised situations.