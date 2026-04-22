PNP vows justice vs Cordillera cop in misconduct case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured swift and impartial justice following the filing of a criminal complaint against a police training instructor over alleged misconduct involving a female trainee in the Cordillera region.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the organization maintains a zero-tolerance policy on misconduct and has ordered all units to strengthen safeguards in training environments.
“The PNP maintains its zero-tolerance policy against misconduct within the organization. I have instructed our offices and units to review existing policies and implement stringent measures to prevent any form of improper, unlawful, or unethical behavior,” Nartatez said.
The complaint, filed before the Baguio City Prosecutor’s Office, involves a police senior master sergeant assigned to the Cordillera Administrative Region Training Center in Baguio City.
Authorities said the case, initially considered under Republic Act No. 8353, was reclassified to sexual coercion under Republic Act No. 9262.
The complaint has been received by the prosecutor’s office but has yet to be docketed pending evaluation.
Nartatez said both criminal and administrative proceedings are underway, with the National Police Commission(Napolcom) in the Cordillera Administrative Region now handling the administrative case.
He stressed that accountability will be pursued while observing due process.
“All violations of rules and regulations will result in the filing of administrative and criminal sanctions… Hindi natin ito palalagpasin at pananagutin natin sila ayon sa batas,” he said.
In response to the incident, the PNP chief ordered the strengthening of Gender and Development programs, mandatory gender sensitivity training, and anti-sexual harassment orientations for all personnel in training units.
He also directed the installation and maintenance of CCTV systems in training areas, except in private spaces, and emphasized measures to ensure trainees are not placed in vulnerable or unsupervised situations.