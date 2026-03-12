Phl, ADB launch report to support ASEAN green economy transition

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) launched a joint report outlining policy options and investment opportunities on Thursday, 12 March, to support the transition to a green economy in Southeast Asia.
The report examines existing policies across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and identifies sectors with potential for green jobs and private investment, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, green construction, and the circular economy.
It also proposes measures to help ASEAN economies attract green investments, monitor progress in climate-related initiatives, and expand employment in environmentally sustainable industries.
The launch was held as a side event of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.
Speaking at the event, Cristina Roque said the report highlights both economic opportunities and climate-related risks facing Southeast Asia.
“Southeast Asia stands at a crossroads. We are on track to become the world’s fourth largest economy, yet we are also on the front lines of the climate crisis,” Roque said.
She noted that rising sea levels and extreme weather events are disrupting supply chains and affecting livelihoods in the region.
The shift to a green economy is no longer optional but a “necessity that we cannot ignore,” Roque said.
The Marcos administration considers the green economy as a driver of growth, Roque added.
According to the DTI chief, the findings could help ASEAN economies develop strategies to expand green industries while strengthening climate-related policies and investment frameworks.
“By embracing this transition, ASEAN positions itself as a global hub for sustainable manufacturing, green technology innovation, and resilient energy security. This is not just about protecting the planet, it is about creating high-quality jobs and attracting the next wave of global investments,” Roque said.