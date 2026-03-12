Phl, ADB launch report to support ASEAN green economy transition

It also proposes measures to help ASEAN economies attract green investments, monitor progress in climate-related initiatives, and expand employment in environmentally sustainable industries.

The launch was held as a side event of the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Retreat.

Speaking at the event, Cristina Roque said the report highlights both economic opportunities and climate-related risks facing Southeast Asia.

“Southeast Asia stands at a crossroads. We are on track to become the world’s fourth largest economy, yet we are also on the front lines of the climate crisis,” Roque said.

She noted that rising sea levels and extreme weather events are disrupting supply chains and affecting livelihoods in the region.

The shift to a green economy is no longer optional but a “necessity that we cannot ignore,” Roque said.

The Marcos administration considers the green economy as a driver of growth, Roque added.