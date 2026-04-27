Housing fair brings affordable homeownership to South Luzon

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in partnership with the Pag-IBIG Fund, opened a two-day housing fair on Monday aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for low- and middle-income families in South Luzon.

Held at the Jose Rizal Coliseum, the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair serves as a one-stop venue where prospective homeowners can explore available housing units, connect with accredited developers, and receive on-site assistance for housing loan applications.

The initiative supports the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to broaden access to affordable housing and improve the living conditions of Filipino families.