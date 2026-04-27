Housing fair brings affordable homeownership to South Luzon

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in partnership with the Pag-IBIG Fund, opened a two-day housing fair on Monday aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for low- and middle-income families in South Luzon.
Held at the Jose Rizal Coliseum, the Pag-IBIG Housing Fair serves as a one-stop venue where prospective homeowners can explore available housing units, connect with accredited developers, and receive on-site assistance for housing loan applications.
The initiative supports the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to broaden access to affordable housing and improve the living conditions of Filipino families.
DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the program seeks to address long-standing barriers such as limited financing access, high housing costs, and lack of information among potential beneficiaries.
“Ang pagkakaroon ng sariling tahanan ay hindi lamang tungkol sa tirahan. Ito ay pundasyon ng mas maayos at may dignidad na pamumuhay. Kapag ang isang pamilya ay may sariling bahay, mas nagiging matatag ang kanilang kinabukasan at mas nagkakaroon sila ng pagkakataong makaahon sa kahirapan,” Aliling said.
“Sa pamamagitan ng paglalapit ng serbisyong pabahay sa ating mga kababayan, binibigyan natin sila ng tunay na pagkakataon na makapagsimula at makabangon. Ito ang layunin ng ating mga programa—ang gawing abot-kamay ang pangarap na sariling tahanan,” he added.
The fair features thousands of housing units offered by accredited developers, providing practical and immediate options for aspiring homeowners. It also aims to help families transition from renting to owning homes, allowing them to allocate resources to other essential needs such as education, health, and livelihood.
Joining the opening was Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta, highlighting the agency’s partnership with DHSUD in advancing inclusive housing programs.
Aliling said the housing fair reflects the administration’s “whole-of-society” approach by integrating housing development, financing access, and stakeholder collaboration.
“Ang layunin natin ay malinaw: walang maiiwan. Ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino ay dapat magkaroon ng access sa disenteng tahanan at mas magandang buhay. Kaya patuloy nating palalawakin ang mga programang magbibigay ng pag-asa at oportunidad sa bawat Pilipino,” he said.