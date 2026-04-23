Pag-IBIG rolls out housing fairs in South Luzon, Visayas

The regional rollout follows an earlier leg in Central Luzon and is part of a broader effort to make homeownership more accessible.

“We continue to heed the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to make decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipino families through the Expanded 4PH Program,” said DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“By continuing these housing fairs in South Luzon and the Visayas, Pag-IBIG Fund is bringing together leading private developers, Pag-IBIG Fund’s affordable financing programs, and government assistance in one accessible venue, so that more workers can move from simply hoping for a home to actually taking concrete steps toward owning one,” he added.

The fairs will include socialized housing units under the Expanded 4PH Program, such as Pasinaya Heights in Laguna and Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod.

At Pasinaya Heights, a unit priced at ₱1.404 million may be acquired with a monthly amortization as low as ₱2,257.91 in the first year. At Asenso Yuhum Residences, a 24-square-meter condominium unit priced at ₱1.059 million may be purchased with monthly payments starting at ₱1,703.08 in the first year.

These rates are made possible through Pag-IBIG Fund’s Housing Loan Program under the Expanded 4PH, which offers a subsidized 3 percent interest rate for the first five years, with a possible extension for another five years for qualified borrowers.

Pag-IBIG is also offering an Early Bird Promo, where the first 30,000 qualified borrowers may avail of the same 3 percent interest rate for the first 10 years of their loan.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s housing loan programs allow low-income members and overseas Filipino workers to access homes with monthly amortizations that may be lower than rental costs.

“Through Pag-IBIG Fund’s affordable housing loan programs, many families may now find that what they would otherwise spend on rent can already be used to start paying for a home they will eventually own,” Acosta said.

“This allows members not only to realize possible savings on monthly housing costs, but also to build long-term household stability, equity, and a more secure future. Through these housing fairs, we are making that opportunity more tangible by bringing housing options and financing guidance together in one venue,” she added.