Low-cost housing lifts families in Nueva Ecija

The project, part of the flagship initiative of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has begun accommodating beneficiaries, with four residential buildings completed under its first phase and nearly 200 families now living in the site.

For many, the shift marks a break from years of housing uncertainty. Donna Ramos, a fish trader, said the move gave her family a sense of permanence after living on land they did not own.

“Moving here has had a big impact on us because our previous home was not on land we owned. Now, we can finally say this is ours,” she said.

Vincent Geronimo, a medical technologist, said the program makes homeownership more realistic for ordinary workers.

“It is a big help for ordinary Filipinos. It makes having a place you can call your own home much more manageable,” he said.

Other beneficiaries highlighted the financial relief brought by the program. Elsa Evangelista, a public school teacher, said affordable payments have made it possible to save while securing a home.

“It is a huge help, especially if you are a minimum wage earner. Before, it was hard to save, but here, even with small payments, you can have your own home. We are very grateful for the opportunity to start over and finally have a place we can call ours. It gives us peace knowing we have our own home,” she said.

Charushin Tolentino, a government employee, added that the program has also allowed her family to stay together in a stable environment.

“This is a big help because the payments are affordable. It allowed our family to stay together, and I am able to live with my parents. Thank you very much to President Marcos. This is a big help to families here in Nueva Ecija because the opportunity given to us is truly affordable,” she said.

During a recent visit to the site, President Marcos and Jose Ramon Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, reviewed the project’s progress and engaged with residents.