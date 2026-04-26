Low-cost housing lifts families in Nueva Ecija

Affordable monthly payments under the government’s housing program are allowing low-income families in Nueva Ecija to move from renting to owning homes, easing financial strain and improving living conditions.
Residents of the Palayan City Township Project in Barangay Atate said the lower amortization rates under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program have enabled them to redirect spending toward basic needs such as education and healthcare while gaining long-term housing security.
The project, part of the flagship initiative of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., has begun accommodating beneficiaries, with four residential buildings completed under its first phase and nearly 200 families now living in the site.
For many, the shift marks a break from years of housing uncertainty. Donna Ramos, a fish trader, said the move gave her family a sense of permanence after living on land they did not own.
“Moving here has had a big impact on us because our previous home was not on land we owned. Now, we can finally say this is ours,” she said.
Vincent Geronimo, a medical technologist, said the program makes homeownership more realistic for ordinary workers.
“It is a big help for ordinary Filipinos. It makes having a place you can call your own home much more manageable,” he said.
Other beneficiaries highlighted the financial relief brought by the program. Elsa Evangelista, a public school teacher, said affordable payments have made it possible to save while securing a home.
“It is a huge help, especially if you are a minimum wage earner. Before, it was hard to save, but here, even with small payments, you can have your own home. We are very grateful for the opportunity to start over and finally have a place we can call ours. It gives us peace knowing we have our own home,” she said.
Charushin Tolentino, a government employee, added that the program has also allowed her family to stay together in a stable environment.
“This is a big help because the payments are affordable. It allowed our family to stay together, and I am able to live with my parents. Thank you very much to President Marcos. This is a big help to families here in Nueva Ecija because the opportunity given to us is truly affordable,” she said.
During a recent visit to the site, President Marcos and Jose Ramon Aliling, head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, reviewed the project’s progress and engaged with residents.
Aliling said the initiative goes beyond providing shelter, aiming to support long-term stability for beneficiaries.
“Because of the quality, decent, safe, and affordable housing provided under the Expanded 4PH, beneficiaries gain dignity, security, and motivation to become more productive citizens,” he said.
“The true goal of the Expanded 4PH is not just to build houses, but to give every Filipino family the opportunity to live with dignity and renewed hope. The Palayan Township shows that we are gradually achieving this vision for our people,” he added.
The Palayan City Township Project is scheduled for completion by 2028 and forms part of the broader national housing rollout, which seeks to deliver accessible and sustainable communities for Filipino families.