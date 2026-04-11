Road to the crown narrows: Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unveils Top 40

The race for the Miss Universe Philippines 2026 crown has officially entered a more competitive phase as the organization revealed its Top 40 delegates following the first round of eliminations.
The selection was determined through a dynamic mix of public participation via Maya, careful evaluation by the pageant’s selection committee, and each candidate’s performance during the Evening Gown Competition. Together, these elements highlighted not only beauty and poise, but also consistency, presence, and public appeal.
With the announcement, the spotlight now intensifies for the remaining contenders, each representing their hometowns with pride as they move one step closer to the national title—and ultimately, the chance to represent the Philippines on the global stage.
Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 40 Delegates:
• Miss Baguio City
• Miss Mountain Province
• Miss Sultan Kudarat
• Miss Albay
• Miss Cotabato Province
• Miss Manila
• Miss Tacloban City
• Miss Nueva Ecija
• Miss Camiguin
• Miss Negros Occidental
• Miss Quezon Province
• Miss Rizal
• Miss Cavite
• Miss Nueva Vizcaya
• Miss Occidental Mindoro
• Miss Ilocos Norte
• Miss San Carlos City
• Miss Cabanatuan City
• Miss Pangasinan
• Miss San Jose, Negros Oriental
• Miss Cebu Province
• Miss Iligan City
• Miss La Union
• Miss Laguna
• Miss Pampanga
• Miss Taguig
• Miss Tarlac
• Miss Cebu City
• Miss Bohol
• Miss Iloilo City
• Miss Muntinlupa
• Miss Bacolod City
• Miss Samar Island
• Miss Luisiana, Laguna
• Miss Santo Tomas, La Union
• Miss Negros Oriental
• Miss Los Baños, Laguna
• Miss Tandag City
• Miss Palawan
• Miss Pateros
As the competition progresses, the journey becomes even more demanding, calling for resilience, authenticity, and standout performances in every stage. For these 40 women, the dream is very much alive—and the road to the crown is only just beginning.