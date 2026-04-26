2026 Miss Universe Phl finalists and advocates at centerstage

Their advancement marks a defining moment in the competition, with each candidate proving readiness to carry the national title on a global stage.

Beyond the rankings, the evening also highlighted the power of purpose. Several delegates were honored with special recognitions that celebrate their commitment to advocacy: Ambassadress of Education (Cotabato Province), Ambassadress of Social Services (Nueva Vizcaya), Ambassadress of Health (Camiguin), Ambassadress of Agriculture (Iligan City) and Ambassadress of Goodwill in Misamis Occidental (Cebu Province).

These awards underscored the pageant’s deeper mission — amplifying voices that champion meaningful causes across communities.

Adding a distinct local flair to the night was a special fashion showcase featuring designs by Misamis Occidental’s homegrown talents. All 50 delegates graced the stage in these creations, turning the preliminary round into a celebration of regional craftsmanship and Filipino creativity.

As the competition heads into its final chapter, the spotlight now shines brighter on a select group of women — each carrying not just beauty and poise, but purpose, pride, and the promise of representing the Philippines on the world stage.