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2026 Miss Universe Phl finalists and advocates at centerstage

Their advancement marks a defining moment in the competition, with each candidate proving readiness to carry the national title on a global stage.
THE Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 10 finalists beam with pride following the Final Preliminary Round held in Misamis Occidental.
THE Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 10 finalists beam with pride following the Final Preliminary Round held in Misamis Occidental.SCREENGRAB FROM MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES/YOUTUBE
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The competition intensified in Misamis Occidental as Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unveiled its Top 10 finalists during a high-energy Final Preliminary Round, bringing the pageant one step closer to its much-anticipated coronation night on 2 May.

Emerging as the strongest contenders of the night, the following delegates secured their places in the final showdown: Rizal, Quezon Province, Ilocos Norte, Sultan Kudarat, Pangasinan, Cavite, Negros Occidental, Mountain Province, Tandag City and San Jose, Negros Oriental.

THE Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 10 finalists beam with pride following the Final Preliminary Round held in Misamis Occidental.
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Their advancement marks a defining moment in the competition, with each candidate proving readiness to carry the national title on a global stage.

Beyond the rankings, the evening also highlighted the power of purpose. Several delegates were honored with special recognitions that celebrate their commitment to advocacy: Ambassadress of Education (Cotabato Province), Ambassadress of Social Services (Nueva Vizcaya), Ambassadress of Health (Camiguin), Ambassadress of Agriculture (Iligan City) and Ambassadress of Goodwill in Misamis Occidental (Cebu Province).

These awards underscored the pageant’s deeper mission — amplifying voices that champion meaningful causes across communities.

Adding a distinct local flair to the night was a special fashion showcase featuring designs by Misamis Occidental’s homegrown talents. All 50 delegates graced the stage in these creations, turning the preliminary round into a celebration of regional craftsmanship and Filipino creativity.

As the competition heads into its final chapter, the spotlight now shines brighter on a select group of women — each carrying not just beauty and poise, but purpose, pride, and the promise of representing the Philippines on the world stage.

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Top 10
Misamis Occidental pageant finals
Philippine beauty pageant updates

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