‘Nahuli’ not ‘arrested,’ Palace says on Zaldy Co

Castro also cited the President’s 17 April Facebook post, which said Co was stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic, denied entry, and returned to Czech authorities, where he remains in custody.

“This is not erroneous. Hindi po nanggaling sa Pangulo mismo ang salitang ‘aresto,’ pero hindi rin po ikinakaila ng SOJ (Secretary of Justice) that the movements of Zaldy Co were restrained to a certain extent,” she said.

She explained that Czech authorities do not use the term “arrest” in this context, a terminology also adopted by the Palace.

Former Palace spokesperson Harry Roque earlier claimed on social media that the Presidential Communications Office used the word “arrest” in a press release, contradicting the President’s statement and calling it “fake news.”

Castro said the term may have been used as a translation of “nahuli” but was later corrected to align with the terminology used by Czech authorities.

“Kung ginamit man ito ng PCO dahil iyon ang kanilang pag-translate, most probably, salitang ‘nahuli.’ But noong nalaman na hindi ito ang terminong ginagamit ng Czech Republic, iyan po naman ay ating iginalang at pina-correct na lang po natin,” she said.

“Iba po ang termino na ginamit ng Czech Republic. Sa kanila po ay hindi dapat magamit ang salitang aresto sa kanilang bansa. Kung may pagkakaiba sa terminolohiya na ginagamit ang bansang Czech Republic at ang Pilipinas, igalang po natin iyon,” she added.

Castro declined to identify the source of the report provided to the President, saying only that the Chief Executive is careful in making public statements.

“Sa ngayon po ay hindi ako makakapagsalita kung sino ang nagbigay sa kaniya ng report na ito. Pero maingat po ang Pangulo sa pagbibigay ng anunsiyo sa ating taumbayan kaya huwag ipahid sa Pangulo ang salitang aresto dahil hindi po niya iyan ginamit,” she said.

She also deferred to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla for updates on Co’s status.

“Hindi po natin sa ngayon masasagot ito dahil kinukolekta pa po ni Secretary Remulla ang mga impormasyon patungkol dito,” Castro said.

Citing a clarification from a Department of Justice spokesperson, Castro said Co’s liberty was restricted due to documentation issues.

“For analogy, it’s similar to a situation in the airport where the person arrives, and immigration denies entry or excludes the person. There is a deprivation of liberty to a certain degree. Nahuli (caught) due to immigration concerns,” she said.