Palace mum on ‘fake news’ re Zaldy Co ‘arrest’

“I got confirmation that the pronouncements of President Marcos Jr. regarding Zaldy Co are fake news. It was confirmed that he was not arrested and not detained there. Zaldy Co is safe,” Roque said.

“To all Filipinos, for the record, our President was the one who spread fake news,” he added.

The Palace was asked for comment on Sunday, but Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro had yet to respond as of press time.

Roque said he is not defending Co, but noted that Co’s testimony would be significant following allegations linking the President to the flood control controversy.

In an earlier video, Roque, who is in Austria and seeking asylum, advised Co to consider seeking similar protection, citing concerns over his safety.

On Thursday, Marcos said the government was coordinating with Czech authorities to facilitate Co’s return to the Philippines.