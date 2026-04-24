Palace: Zaldy Co in custody, not arrested

Malacañang on Friday clarified that fugitive and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Zaldy Co was not arrested but is under the custody of the Czech Republic due to immigration issues, saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not use the term “arrest.”
“Maliwanag ang sinabi ng Pangulo at ni SOJ (Fredderick) Vida. Walang anumang contradiction. Hindi nanggaling sa Pangulo ang salitang ‘aresto.’ Ang sabi ng Pangulo ay nasa kustodiya ng Czech Republic si Zaldy Co dahil sa kakulangan sa proper documentation. Nahuli si Zaldy Co due to immigration concerns,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Viber message.
On 16 April, Marcos said “Nahuli na si Zaldy Co” and noted that Co was detained in Prague after entering the Czech Republic without proper documentation and is under the custody of Czech authorities.
Castro also cited a clarification from Department of Justice spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez, who said Co’s liberty was restrained due to lack of documentation, likening it to a traveler denied entry at an airport. “There is a deprivation of liberty to a certain degree,” he said.
Earlier, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Co was not arrested or detained, calling the earlier announcement “fake news.”
Meanwhile, acting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida is expected to return soon to provide further clarification on Co’s status.
“It is a justice matter, and Secretary Vida will be back in a few days. He will provide some clarification. Wala pa akong update tungkol diyan. But be rest assured, gagawin ng ating pamahalaan ang lahat ng dapat magawa para maibalik si Zaldy Co,” Recto said during an event in Batangas City.