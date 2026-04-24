Palace: Zaldy Co in custody, not arrested

Malacañang on Friday clarified that fugitive and former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Zaldy Co was not arrested but is under the custody of the Czech Republic due to immigration issues, saying President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not use the term “arrest.”

“Maliwanag ang sinabi ng Pangulo at ni SOJ (Fredderick) Vida. Walang anumang contradiction. Hindi nanggaling sa Pangulo ang salitang ‘aresto.’ Ang sabi ng Pangulo ay nasa kustodiya ng Czech Republic si Zaldy Co dahil sa kakulangan sa proper documentation. Nahuli si Zaldy Co due to immigration concerns,” Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a Viber message.