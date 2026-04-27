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Lola Amour marks 10th year with throwback concert

Ten years of Lola Amour
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OPM band Lola Amour is marking a decade in the music scene with a return to its roots through a special anniversary concert.

The group is set to stage “Lola Amour Turns 10” on 23 May at 123 Block, promising a performance built on nostalgia, live energy, and appreciation for longtime fans.

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Known for hits such as “Raining in Manila,” the band is curating a setlist that includes fan favorites and early tracks that defined its sound. The concert will also feature performances from Any Name’s Okay, Jan Roberts, and The Ridleys.

In a nod to its early days, Lola Amour is rolling back ticket prices to their original rates from a decade ago.

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“To say thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this long journey, we are setting tickets at the same price they were 10 years ago!” the band said, adding, “sakit ng inflation.”

Tickets are priced at P350 online, while walk-in entries will cost P450.

The concert comes as the band continues its recent run of releases, including the single “Lambing” and its 2025 album Love on Loop, which it previously brought to the stage in Makati.

From early tracks such as “Fallen” and “Maybe Maybe” to its latest releases, the anniversary show marks a full-circle moment for the band, celebrating its journey alongside the fans who have supported it over the years.

Lola Amour

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