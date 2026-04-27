Lola Amour marks 10th year with throwback concert

“To say thank you to everyone who’s been with us on this long journey, we are setting tickets at the same price they were 10 years ago!” the band said, adding, “sakit ng inflation.”

Tickets are priced at P350 online, while walk-in entries will cost P450.

The concert comes as the band continues its recent run of releases, including the single “Lambing” and its 2025 album Love on Loop, which it previously brought to the stage in Makati.

From early tracks such as “Fallen” and “Maybe Maybe” to its latest releases, the anniversary show marks a full-circle moment for the band, celebrating its journey alongside the fans who have supported it over the years.