Orange & Lemons returns with introspective single

Castro, who also serves as the band’s principal songwriter and producer, shared that the track was born out of a relationship that heightened his awareness of time and how differently it can be experienced. “The song came from trying to understand that space and finding something beautiful in it,” he added.

Produced at his hybrid studio the track blends analog warmth with a more polished, contemporary sound. It also marks the band’s first foray into Dolby Atmos mixing, offering a more immersive listening experience.

Castro noted that their latest material embraces restraint and clarity, with arrangements that “let the emotions breathe,” while still drawing from the melodic sensibilities of past decades. “There’s still that 60s/70s melodic sensibility we naturally gravitate toward, but it’s more refined now — less about imitation, more about interpretation,” he explained.

“Too Young To Be Old” also previews the band’s forthcoming album, Visions of Amber, which they describe as a cohesive, all-English project aimed at reaching a wider global audience without losing the essence of their signature sound.