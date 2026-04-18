Orange & Lemons returns with introspective single

Filipino indie pop band Orange & Lemons is making a comeback with a new single, “Too Young To Be Old,” and a European tour scheduled from May to June this year.
The new single leans into themes of transition and growing self-awareness, capturing what frontman Clem Castro calls “that strange middle space where you’re no longer reckless, but not quite settled either.” He describes the song as deeply introspective, adding, “Lyrically, it plays like a quiet conversation with your younger self. The verses reflect doubt and self-awareness, while the chorus opens up into something more universal: the idea that age isn’t just a number, it’s a perspective you sometimes resist. It’s not a sad song, but it carries a gentle ache.”
Castro, who also serves as the band’s principal songwriter and producer, shared that the track was born out of a relationship that heightened his awareness of time and how differently it can be experienced. “The song came from trying to understand that space and finding something beautiful in it,” he added.
Produced at his hybrid studio the track blends analog warmth with a more polished, contemporary sound. It also marks the band’s first foray into Dolby Atmos mixing, offering a more immersive listening experience.
Castro noted that their latest material embraces restraint and clarity, with arrangements that “let the emotions breathe,” while still drawing from the melodic sensibilities of past decades. “There’s still that 60s/70s melodic sensibility we naturally gravitate toward, but it’s more refined now — less about imitation, more about interpretation,” he explained.
“Too Young To Be Old” also previews the band’s forthcoming album, Visions of Amber, which they describe as a cohesive, all-English project aimed at reaching a wider global audience without losing the essence of their signature sound.
Alongside the new music, Orange & Lemons is heading overseas for a multi-city European tour, with stops in Dublin, London, Milan, Madrid, Paris, and Amsterdam, among others. The band expressed particular excitement about performing for a mix of Filipino fans and new listeners abroad.
“What excites us most is the contrast: You’re playing for people who may be hearing us for the first time, alongside Filipino communities who’ve carried the music with them wherever they are,” Castro said. “For Filipinos abroad, the songs become a connection to home. For new listeners, it’s a fresh introduction. That shared space, where familiarity and discovery meet, is what we’re really looking forward to.”
The setlist, he added, will strike a balance between fan favorites and newer material, carefully paced to engage both longtime supporters and first-time concertgoers. “We also paid attention to pacing, making sure the set moves naturally, with moments to lift the energy and moments to bring it back down. It’s designed to work even if it’s your first time seeing us live.”