Kalinga policewomen lauded for aiding distressed mother, infant

BAGUIO CITY — Two policewomen in Kalinga have drawn praise for assisting a distressed mother and her infant during a routine checkpoint operation.
Personnel from the Pinukpuk Municipal Police Station were conducting a checkpoint on 23 April when Police Corporal Jaynifer D. Pattal and Police Corporal Arlyn D. Dumayag-Peng-at noticed a barefoot mother carrying her baby while passing through the area.
The officers saw that the woman appeared exhausted and immediately offered assistance.
They checked on the infant, purchased diapers, and helped clean the baby. Nearby residents also extended support by providing spare clothes for the child.
The mother was given food and water and allowed to rest. The officers also provided financial assistance for transportation to help ensure the safety of both mother and child.
Pattal is a native of Pinukpuk, while Dumayag-Peng-at is from Tabuk City, both in Kalinga.
The incident highlights acts of compassion by law enforcers beyond their regular duties in maintaining peace and order.