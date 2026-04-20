Baguio policewoman praised for caring for infant during exam

BAGUIO CITY — A policewoman assigned to the Baguio City Police Office has drawn praise online after helping care for an infant while the child’s mother was taking an exam during the National Police Commission Entrance Examination.
Police Corporal Marjorie P. Wacnag stepped in on 19 April 2026 to assist a grandfather who was looking after his grandchild while the baby’s mother, a resident of Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, was taking the licensure test.
When the infant began to cry, Wacnag, who is also a mother, helped soothe and feed the child, allowing the grandfather to manage the situation and enabling the examinee to complete her test without disruption.
Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the officer, saying policing extends beyond law enforcement to addressing human needs.
He said acts like this reflect the character of the police force and its readiness to assist in various situations.
The Philippine National Police highlighted the incident as an example of its commitment to providing fast, honest and reliable service, and encouraged personnel to continue offering proactive assistance to the public.