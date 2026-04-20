Baguio policewoman praised for caring for infant during exam

BAGUIO CITY — A policewoman assigned to the Baguio City Police Office has drawn praise online after helping care for an infant while the child’s mother was taking an exam during the National Police Commission Entrance Examination.

Police Corporal Marjorie P. Wacnag stepped in on 19 April 2026 to assist a grandfather who was looking after his grandchild while the baby’s mother, a resident of Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, was taking the licensure test.