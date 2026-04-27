ICC transmits Duterte case records to Presidency

The transmission includes indexes of filings, hearing transcripts, and evidentiary materials submitted in the case, according to the document.

The Presidency of the ICC, composed of three judges, is responsible for overseeing the administration of the court and may take further procedural steps following the confirmation stage.

The case forms part of the ICC’s investigation into the situation in the Philippines.

Court records show that some annexes to the transmission remain classified and accessible only to the Presidency at this stage of proceedings.

The document was issued from The Hague, Netherlands, where the ICC is based.