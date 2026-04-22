ICC Appeals Chamber to rule on Rody’s jurisdiction challenge

The Appeals Chamber will determine is whether the ICC has the legal authority to proceed with the case against the former Philippine leader, who faces allegations tied to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

On 10 February 2025, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant against Duterte for crimes against humanity, including murder, torture and rape.

Pre-Trial Chamber I later found reasonable grounds to believe Duterte could be held individually responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator for the crime against humanity of murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between November, 2011 and 16 March 2019.

An arrest warrant was issued under seal on 7 March 2025 and made public on 11 March 2025. Duterte was subsequently arrested by Philippine authorities and surrendered to the ICC on 12 March 2025.

He made his initial appearance before the court via video link on 14 March 2025.

Proceedings faced delays after the defense sought an indefinite adjournment, citing Duterte’s alleged unfitness to stand trial.

Pre-Trial Chamber I granted a limited postponement to assess the claim, but ultimately ruled on 26 January 2026 that Duterte was fit to participate in pre-trial proceedings, based on medical evaluations and legal standards.

The confirmation of charges hearing proceeded from 23 to 27 February 2026, where prosecutors, defense lawyers, and victims’ representatives presented arguments and closing statements.

Duterte was not physically present during the hearing after the Chamber allowed him to waive his right to attend.

According to the ICC, the purpose of the confirmation of charges process is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds that the accused committed the alleged crimes.

If confirmed, the case will move to trial before another chamber.

The court is expected to issue its decision on the confirmation of charges within 60 days after the conclusion of the hearing.