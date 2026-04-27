HPG team hailed for rejecting P200K bribe in Pasay arrest

The National Police Commission has commended a team from the Highway Patrol Group for rejecting a P200,000 bribe during an anti-carnapping operation in Pasay City.
The Southern District Highway Patrol Team of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit-NCR was recognized during a flag ceremony on Monday at the NAPOLCOM Central Office in Quezon City.
The team, composed of P/Maj. Karl Subere, Patrolman John Jefferson Danga, and Patrolman Emmanuel Tamayo, apprehended two foreign nationals along Roxas Boulevard on 16 April after their vehicle was found to be using a fake license plate.
During the operation, the suspects allegedly attempted to bribe the officers in exchange for their release. The team refused, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the filing of appropriate charges.
NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan commended the officers for demonstrating integrity in the line of duty.
“Sa harap ng tukso, pinili nilang panindigan ang tama. Ganito ang pulis na dapat tularan: may integridad, may paninindigan, at may pusong tapat sa paglilingkod. Ang ganitong katapatan ang unti-unting magbabalik ng tiwala ng taumbayan sa kapulisan,” Calinisan said.
He emphasized that acts of honesty, especially in difficult situations, define the character of the police service.
“Sa bawat pulis na tumatanggi sa suhol, pinoprotektahan niya hindi lang ang sarili niyang pangalan, kundi ang dangal ng buong kapulisan. Iyan ang pulis na may matatag na prinsipyo, may malasakit, at tunay na naglilingkod sa bayan,” he added.
The commission said it remains firm in holding erring personnel accountable while recognizing those who uphold integrity, reinforcing a culture of honor, discipline, and public trust within the Philippine National Police.