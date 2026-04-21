Malaysian, Chinese arrested for bribery in Pasay

A Malaysian and a Chinese national were arrested for alleged bribery and vehicle-related violations in Pasay City, the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group said Tuesday.
PNP-HPG Acting Director Rommel Batangan said the two suspects—a 41-year-old Chinese and a 31-year-old Malaysian—were apprehended for violating Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code, or corruption of public officials. The arrest followed an operation along Roxas Boulevard, where authorities flagged down a Toyota Alphard using an unauthorized plate.
After the vehicle was impounded, the suspects allegedly offered P200,000 to officers in exchange for its release, leading to their arrest in flagrante delicto. The suspects and the vehicle are now under police custody for documentation, investigation, and the filing of charges.
Batangan reiterated the agency’s stance against corruption, saying, “the PNP-HPG maintains a strict stance against any form of bribery or corruption. Our personnel remain committed to upholding the law with integrity and professionalism at all times.”