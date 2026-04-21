Malaysian, Chinese arrested for bribery in Pasay

A Malaysian and a Chinese national were arrested for alleged bribery and vehicle-related violations in Pasay City, the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group said Tuesday.

PNP-HPG Acting Director Rommel Batangan said the two suspects—a 41-year-old Chinese and a 31-year-old Malaysian—were apprehended for violating Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code, or corruption of public officials. The arrest followed an operation along Roxas Boulevard, where authorities flagged down a Toyota Alphard using an unauthorized plate.