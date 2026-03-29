NAPOLCOM supports zero-tolerance order

NAPOLCOM declared it will continue to strengthen its disciplinary mechanisms, enhance its investigative processes, and work closely with the PNP and concerned agencies to ensure that erring personnel are held accountable swiftly and fairly. In doing so, the Commission remains resolute in its mission to protect the integrity of the police service.

At the same time, NAPOLCOM recognizes that reform is not solely about discipline, but also about solidarity. As partners in nation-building, the Commission stands as both an overseer and an ally of the PNP, committed to guiding, supporting, and uplifting the many honorable men and women in uniform who faithfully serve the Filipino people.

In response to the President’s call, NAPOLCOM Commissioner Ralph Calinisan emphasized the Commission’s firm stance:

“The President’s challenge is clear, and so is our response: there is no place in the police ranks for anyone who violates the very laws they have sworn to enforce. At the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), we will not hesitate to hold erring officers accountable.

Public service is not a refuge for abuse—it is a solemn commitment to integrity and accountability. At the same time, we recognize and commend the many upright and dedicated police officers who serve with honor every single day. They are the reason we continue to pursue the cleansing of the ranks—not against the police, but for the police and for the people. Our message is simple: if you are honest, NAPOLCOM stands with you. But if you are corrupt, expect to face the full force of the law.”

The cleansing of the ranks is not an act of division, but a step toward restoring public trust and strengthening the police organization as a whole. NAPOLCOM answers the President’s call with resolve: to help build a police force that is not only effective in enforcing the law, but also worthy of the people’s confidence. This commitment is anchored in integrity, driven by accountability, and united in service.