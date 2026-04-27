He’s free: Zaldy Co out of Czech, still in Schengen

“The sources are taking positions, and I try to pry without being arrogant. After they confirmed that Co is not in the territory of the Czech Republic anymore, I asked, and they said they could not confirm,” the acting justice secretary added.

The announcement came out nearly two weeks after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s claim that Co is under the country’s custody after immigration violations.

However, Vida cannot disclose the former lawmaker’s specific location in the Schengen area, which is composed of 29 countries.

“What we can confirm is that he is within the Schengen area. Why can’t we confirm where exactly? Because that information was not relayed to us. They are citing Schengen protocols and data privacy,” Vida explained.

Among the 29 countries, the four closest to the Czech Republic’s borders are Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and Austria.

Vida and Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) Executive Director Romeo Prestoza said that they submitted the requirements to the Interpol for an issuance of a possible red notice to Co.

