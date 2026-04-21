DoJ’s Vida 99% sure Zaldy Co coming home

“I’m 99 percent confident we can bring the former congressman back,” Vida said in Filipino and English. “We want to respect their processes. This is very delicate.”

He told reporters that consultations have already been held with the Department of Foreign Affairs to avoid missteps.

Vida emphasized that the Philippine government would not impose timelines on the proceedings, stressing that the matter ultimately depends on the Czech authorities.

He confirmed that Co was arrested alongside another individual also believed to be Filipino, though no arrest warrant had been issued against the companion.

Vida declined to provide details, including whether the individual was related to Co. Earlier, he dismissed claims that Co was not under detention, asserting that the Philippine authorities had verified that he was under Czech custody.

“It’s not a belief; it’s a fact that he is in the custody of Czech authorities,” he said.

Arrest warrants

The cases against Co stem from alleged irregularities in flood control projects, with arrest warrants issued last year by the Sandiganbayan.

The Philippine Center for Transnational Crime has been working since December to facilitate his return, according to Vida.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Co would be summoned upon his return to the Philippines.

Remulla said Co remains a “fugitive from justice” until he is brought back to the jurisdiction of the Philippines to face charges in connection with the 2025 General Appropriations Act and to elaborate on his accusations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Rep. Martin Romualdez.

“He is still a fugitive from justice, technically, until he comes back to our jurisdiction,” Remulla said.