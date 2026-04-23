Zaldy Co not detained at all in Prague

Malacañang earlier branded as “fake news” statements made by former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque saying there was no record of any Filipino, much less Co, having been arrested in the Czech capital.

In an interview, DoJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez stressed the need to distinguish between legal jurisdictions, noting that Co was not under arrest under Czech law.

“We have to be careful with the nomenclature — he was not arrested. When Zaldy Co was found in the Czech Republic, their government notified the Philippines,” he said.

He said the Czech authorities had yet to disclose which specific agency or individuals were handling Co’s custody.

Martinez said coordination was ongoing with Czech authorities, although the exact agencies involved have not been formally identified. He emphasized that Philippine authorities cannot impose their legal processes on a sovereign state.