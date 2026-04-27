Fuel prices in Baguio steady, supply gaps persist

BAGUIO CITY — Fuel prices across the city remained largely unchanged over a 24-hour period, according to the latest monitoring by the Baguio City Police Office.

Data covering 26 to 27 April showed that diesel prices were stable in most stations. Regular diesel ranged from a low of P94.50 in Lower Magsaysay to a high of P111.56 along Kisad Road. Premium diesel prices also held steady, recorded at P114.56 in Kisad Road and P109.56 in areas such as Bayanihan and Lower Bonifacio.