Fuel prices in Baguio steady, supply gaps persist

BAGUIO CITY — Fuel prices across the city remained largely unchanged over a 24-hour period, according to the latest monitoring by the Baguio City Police Office.
Data covering 26 to 27 April showed that diesel prices were stable in most stations. Regular diesel ranged from a low of P94.50 in Lower Magsaysay to a high of P111.56 along Kisad Road. Premium diesel prices also held steady, recorded at P114.56 in Kisad Road and P109.56 in areas such as Bayanihan and Lower Bonifacio.
Gasoline prices showed a similar trend, with only minimal movements in select areas. Regular gasoline was priced as low as P82.50 in Pinsao Proper and as high as P95.00 in Kisad Road. Some stations in Camp 7 and parts of Bokawkan Road recorded slight increases ranging from P0.01 to P0.10. Premium gasoline prices generally ranged from P83.50 to P98.89.
Despite stable prices, supply issues were reported in several areas. A station in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper was out of stock for all fuel types, while other stations in Purok 15 and Purok 1 in Irisan reported limited availability of certain gasoline variants.
Kerosene remained the least available fuel type, with most stations reporting no supply. In areas where it was available, prices remained high and unchanged, reaching P150.50 per liter in Quezon Hill Proper and P122.00 per liter in Bayanihan.
Authorities said the monitoring serves as a guide for motorists in identifying the most cost-effective and accessible fuel sources within the city.