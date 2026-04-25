Baguio fuel prices mostly stable

At the Total Gas Station on Bakakeng Central, KM3 Aspiras-Palispis Highway, the BCPO reported a consistent Regular Diesel price of P101.16 on both April 24 and 25, 2026. Premium Diesel at the same location remained steady at P104.16 for both days.

Similarly, gasoline prices at this Total Gas Station were unchanged, with Regular Gasoline priced at P90.19 and Premium Gasoline at P92.19 on both monitoring dates. Kerosene at this location also showed a consistent price of P122.00 for both days.

For the JCQ Gas Stations across three locations (Brgy. Quezon Hill Proper, Camp 7, and Bakakeng Central, KM4 Aspiras-Palispis Highway), several prices remained constant. Specifically, at the Camp 7 location, Regular Diesel was priced at P99.00 on both days, while Premium Diesel data were not available. Gasoline at this JCQ location also showed consistent pricing: Regular was P89.00, and Premium data were not available on both monitoring dates. Kerosene pricing at all JCQ locations was also not available. Data across the other JCQ locations similarly showed consistent Regular and gasoline prices between the two days, where available.

At the D.G. Pelayo Fuel Gas Station, located in Purok 15, Irisan, Baguio City, pricing data for both April 24 and April 25, 2026, show differences for all fuel types compared to previous reporting. Both Regular and Premium Diesel were listed as "Out of Stock" for both dates, contrasting with previously positive pricing data.

A similar pattern holds for Regular and Premium Gasoline, both also marked as "Out of Stock" for both 24 and 25 April. Kerosene pricing is likewise listed as "Out of Stock" for both days. This "Out of Stock" status represents a deviation from previously recorded prices at this specific station.