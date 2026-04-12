Baguio fuel prices show mixed movements

Regular gasoline recorded the most consistent drop, with several stations — both major and independent — slashing prices by P3 to P4 per liter over the 24-hour period. Among those that adjusted prices were Petron stations, as well as JCQ Gas Station and InterLand Gas Station.

Premium gasoline also posted slight decreases at select stations, including Petron and Total Naguilian, with reductions ranging from P1 to P2 per liter.

Diesel prices showed more localized movement. Some Petron stations along Legarda Road and Harrison Road implemented modest reductions, making them among the more competitive options in the city. However, other stations, including those along Bokawkan Road and the Aspiras-Palispis Highway, kept diesel prices steady, underscoring the need for motorists to compare stations.

Kerosene availability remained extremely limited. Only the Petron station in Barangay Quezon Hill Proper reported having kerosene in stock on both monitoring dates. Authorities advised consumers dependent on kerosene to confirm availability directly with stations before traveling.

The BCPO report also flagged ongoing fuel shortages in several outlets. Caltex/Chevron in Bayanihan and all DG Pelayo stations were reported out of stock or out of service for all fuel types during the monitoring period. Other stations, including Flying V, JCQ, and Eco Fill, also experienced partial shortages in specific fuel products.

The BCPO said its monitoring aims to provide transparency to motorists amid continued fuel price volatility and uneven supply conditions across the city.