Farmer shot dead by drinking companion in Palawan village

Police who responded to the scene recovered two improvised shotguns, now being examined as part of the investigation.

In a statement, the Palawan Police Provincial Office said it is building a case against the suspect and is working to establish the full circumstances behind the killing.

“We are exhausting all efforts to ensure the immediate filing of appropriate charges,” said Provincial Director Police Colonel Joel D. Casupanan.

Authorities arrested the suspect at around 6:40 a.m. on April 26 in a hot pursuit operation.

Police have yet to disclose the motive, but investigators are looking into the earlier altercation during the drinking session as a possible trigger.