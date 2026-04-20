Farmer dead, another injured in Cabanatuan City shooting incident

A farmer was killed while another was injured after being shot by armed men in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on 16 April 2026.

According to a report, 56-year-old farmer Armando Diaz was shot and killed by unknown assailants, while 31-year-old farmer Fernando Atacardor Jr. was injured while the two farmers were collecting their dried palay at a roadside in Cabanatuan City.