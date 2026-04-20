Farmer dead, another injured in Cabanatuan City shooting incident

A farmer was killed while another was injured after being shot by armed men in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on 16 April 2026.
According to a report, 56-year-old farmer Armando Diaz was shot and killed by unknown assailants, while 31-year-old farmer Fernando Atacardor Jr. was injured while the two farmers were collecting their dried palay at a roadside in Cabanatuan City.
Diaz was hit in the neck and was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but was declared on arrival by the attending physician. Atacador was hit in the nose and is currently being treated at the hospital.
Initial investigations stated that Atacador and a 43-year-old man from Bustos, Bulacan known as “Ponso” were having a heated argument that led to a scuffle for a gun. Afterwards, two unknown suspects arrived at the area and shot the two farmers who were collecting palay.
After the suspects opened fire, they escaped the area using a motorcycle without a license plate.
Relatives of Diaz stated on the morning show of Balitang Unang Sigaw that the argument was due to the palay being dried at the roadside going to Bakod Bayan. The alleged suspect, they stated, could not go through the road where the palay was being dried.
A manhunt operation was conducted to determine and apprehend the suspect. CCTV footages within the area and the implementation of “Oplan Bakod” was conducted to ensure a quick investigation.