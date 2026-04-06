Belle Mariano reflects on growth with Donny Pangilinan

“Noong una, nahihiya akong kausapin siya (but) we are so close now. He is the person I can confide in. He is someone accountable. He is a blessing in a way na I wouldn’t be here without him too, and our supporters too. DonBelle is not DonBelle without Donny,” she said.

As their partnership continues, Mariano said she remains open to working with Pangilinan and finds fulfillment in witnessing his growth.

“Of course, I want to, and I’m always open to, working with Donny. It’s such a pleasure… I can see him grow too. Five years ago, ibang-iba pa itsura namin and now we are here. Nakakatuwa na I see him grow too,” she said.

The pair is set to reunite in the upcoming film Tayo sa Wakas, which Mariano described as a more mature and emotionally grounded project.

“Emotionally wise, mas mature, mas may paninindigan… I would say it’s very challenging,” she said.

She also credited Pangilinan’s creativity, noting his role in conceptualizing elements of their recent project rollout.

“He is the most spontaneous guy… He never runs out of ideas. That guy, grabe yung utak niya,” Mariano said.

Despite the expectations surrounding their return, Mariano said the pressure is focused on delivering something new for their audience.

“Actually, we never spoken about it. Parang siguro the pressure more is on our role, the movie, how can we make it different… We are very hands on ‘cause we want to put good content out there that our supporters would enjoy,” she said.

Ultimately, she views the challenge positively.

“It’s good pressure ‘cause we are happy that we are making other people happy, most especially our supporters.”