Woman killed, children hurt in Angono hostage-taking

A woman was killed while one of her two children was injured after being held hostage by her husband in Sta. Isabel Subdivision, Havila, Barangay Mahabang Parang, Angono, Rizal, on Saturday morning, 4 April.

Initial investigation revealed that the female victim was already dead when the police found her at her home this morning.

The victim was identified as Ma. Lourdes Santos, her wounded children, 15-year-old alias Dwyane and his 12-year-old brother, alias Kyle, who was not hurt during the hostage-taking incident.

According to the report, the victims were allegedly stabbed for an unknown reason by the suspect, Jeremy Santos, who is the father and husband of the victims.

There are allegations that the female victim had her throat slit and the suspect, who is her husband, also stabbed himself, both of which have not yet been confirmed by authorities. NEIL ALCOBER