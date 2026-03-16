4 killed in Angono road crash

Three people were pinned under the car's bumper. Two others were thrown into the bakery where the crashed motorcycle ended up.

The car was speeding so much appeared to be plummeting forward, according to a subdivision security guard.

Police investigator reported that the vehicle experienced brake failure, according to the driver.

A 69-year-old homeless woman was killed instantly while loitering in the area when the accident occurred.

Four other victims were rushed to the hospital. The 15-year-old boy also died later on. Attempts were made to revive the 26-year-old female rider, but she eventually succumbed to her injuries, while her 23-year-old boyfriend—who was her passenger—also passed away early Monday morning.

The 13-year-old boy survived, though he suffered several missing teeth and some scratches.

According to the relatives of the deceased victims, the couple was traveling to attend a birthday party in Tanay, Rizal when the incident occurred.

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (RPPO) extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the recent road crash incident in Angono.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately taken into police custody as a thorough investigation into the incident continues.

Appropriate charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, serious physical injury, and damage to property are also being prepared against the driver.

The Rizal PPO also assured that this incident is being thoroughly investigated to determine the whole truth and to hold those accountable for their actions.

The police also continue to coordinate with hospitals and the families of the victims to provide the necessary assistance and support.