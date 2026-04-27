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Castro shrugs off replacement talk: ‘Abangan ang susunod na kabanata’

Palace press officer, Usec. Claire Castro
Palace press officer, Usec. Claire CastroRaffy Ayeng
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Malacañang on Monday denied reports of a looming Cabinet shakeup, with Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro saying there is no truth to claims that she is set to be replaced.

“Unang-una, I will always serve at the pleasure of the President. Yun naman po ang katotohanan. Para naman po sa mga fake news peddlers, abangan ang susunod na kabanata. Sa ngayon wala po,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Palace press officer, Usec. Claire Castro
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Rumors circulated among members of the Malacañang Press Corps that Castro could be replaced at any time.

Separate reports also claimed that Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma may be replaced due to what was described as “deteriorating” health.

Palace press officer, Usec. Claire Castro
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Castro was appointed undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office on 24 February 2025.

Claire Castro

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