Castro shrugs off replacement talk: ‘Abangan ang susunod na kabanata’

Malacañang on Monday denied reports of a looming Cabinet shakeup, with Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro saying there is no truth to claims that she is set to be replaced.

“Unang-una, I will always serve at the pleasure of the President. Yun naman po ang katotohanan. Para naman po sa mga fake news peddlers, abangan ang susunod na kabanata. Sa ngayon wala po,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.