Castro hits Leviste: ‘My integrity was ruined’

He also said the public has a right to scrutinize the health and performance of government officials, particularly as the Presidential Communications Office has a proposed P2.46-billion budget for 2026.

“Wala akong obligasyong bayaran siya. Pero kung kailangan niyang magpagamot ngayon, bukal sa loob kong sagutin ang kanyang gastusin sa ospital,” Leviste said.

Castro responded by saying Leviste’s remarks effectively acknowledged the distress she is experiencing.

“Good, very good, he admitted that he is causing me sleepless nights and anxiety. So, that will be part of the case,” she said.

Leviste also noted that PCO Acting Secretary Dave Gomez has yet to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments.

The lawmaker earlier said he would not withdraw his P111-million civil libel case filed before the Balayan Regional Trial Court, adding that any damages awarded to him would be donated to victims of alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

Criticism of Imee Marcos remarks

Meanwhile, Castro also criticized Senator Imee Marcos for claiming that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was employing a “modus operandi” of appointing officials in an acting capacity, bypassing the Commission on Appointments.

“That’s too harsh, very harsh, para sabihin ito sa Pangulo… at parang kay Pangulo lamang harsh si Senator Imee Marcos at hindi natin ito nakikita sa ibang mga kaalyado niya na nasasangkot sa ibang mga diumanong paggawa ng anomalya,” Castro said.

She maintained that the President intends no offense to the Commission on Appointments and is simply exercising his constitutional prerogatives.

“He can make an appointment for temporary or permanent positions. At alam naman po natin… na ang mga acting secretaries can remain as acting secretaries for a period of one year,” she said.

Castro added that current acting officials have yet to complete one year in their posts and that formal appointments will be submitted in due time.