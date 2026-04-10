Castro hits Duterte for ‘sarcastic’ remark

Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro once again did not mince words in criticizing Vice President Sara Duterte who appeared to wish President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “good luck” in a sarcastic manner when asked about reports on the latter’s supposedly deteriorating health.
Duterte made the remark on Thursday while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 84th commemoration of “Araw ng Kagitingan” at the Veterans Memorial Monument in Davao City.
She also dismissed the question on the President’s alleged failing health as baseless.
Fake news website
In the wake of the “fake news” about the President’s health, Castro said the Presidential Communications Office is crafting a website, to be launched in the coming days, where people can report any fake news they saw or read.
On Thursday, social media platforms were flooded with memes stating that the President did not actually attend the “Araw ng Kagitingan’ rites in Bataan on 9 April, and the footage aired by legitimate news organizations actually happened last year or was a product of artificial intelligence.