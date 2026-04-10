Castro hits Duterte for ‘sarcastic’ remark

She also dismissed the question on the President’s alleged failing health as baseless.

Fake news website

In the wake of the “fake news” about the President’s health, Castro said the Presidential Communications Office is crafting a website, to be launched in the coming days, where people can report any fake news they saw or read.

On Thursday, social media platforms were flooded with memes stating that the President did not actually attend the “Araw ng Kagitingan’ rites in Bataan on 9 April, and the footage aired by legitimate news organizations actually happened last year or was a product of artificial intelligence.