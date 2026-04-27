CAAP boosts airport safety with new high-capacity firefighting truck

Tamayo noted that prior to the arrival of the unit, the airport’s firefighting resources were limited to a lower response category, but the upgrade now aligns operations with higher international safety standards.

He also highlighted the firetruck’s advanced specifications, describing it as a 6x6 off-road vehicle powered by a diesel engine with more than 700 horsepower. The unit was manufactured by Oshkosh Corporation, known for producing firefighting equipment used in major airports worldwide.

“These are high-tech units used in modern airports. We are fortunate to have this kind of equipment deployed here,” Tamayo said.

Despite its capabilities, Tamayo clarified that the firetruck is primarily dedicated to airport operations, particularly during aircraft movements when emergency readiness is critical. However, he said the unit may assist in nearby incidents such as grass fires, provided that airport operations are not affected.

Tamayo also addressed concerns over reports of drones being flown near airport premises, saying no illegal drone activity has been monitored within restricted zones. He explained that most drones are equipped with geofencing technology that prevents them from operating in no-fly areas.

He added that only authorized flights, such as those conducted for government surveys or national security purposes, are allowed under existing regulations.

The deployment of the new ARFF unit forms part of CAAP’s ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety and ensure that regional airports are equipped to handle emergencies involving larger and more complex aircraft.



