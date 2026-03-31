Philippine Air Force holds drone capability demo in Capas

The Philippine Air Force (PAF), thru its Air Force Research and Development Center, conducted a Drone Capability Demonstration to the personnel of 710th Special Operations Wing at Col Ernesto Ravina Air Base in the town of Capas, Tarlac on 27 March 2026.

710th Special Operations Wing Deputy Wing Commander Col. Caesar A. Lubaton PAF witnessed the said demonstration that highlighted the vital role of unmanned aerial systems in modern military operations, particularly in strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance, and overall mission effectiveness.