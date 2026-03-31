Philippine Air Force holds drone capability demo in Capas

The Philippine Air Force (PAF), thru its Air Force Research and Development Center, conducted a Drone Capability Demonstration to the personnel of 710th Special Operations Wing at Col Ernesto Ravina Air Base in the town of Capas, Tarlac on 27 March 2026.
710th Special Operations Wing Deputy Wing Commander Col. Caesar A. Lubaton PAF witnessed the said demonstration that highlighted the vital role of unmanned aerial systems in modern military operations, particularly in strengthening surveillance, reconnaissance, and overall mission effectiveness.
Participants who took part in the activity gained exposure and valuable insight into the advanced capabilities and strategic applications of drone technology, enhancing mission readiness in supporting national defense.
“This initiative reflects the Philippine Air Force’s steadfast commitment to modernization, innovation, and the continuous development of advanced capabilities to effectively respond to evolving security challenges,” the PAF cited.
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is rapidly enhancing its drone capability through the acquisition of high-end surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) like the Hermes 900 and 450, alongside developing local, indigenous armed drones.
These assets focus on intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and tactical strikes, crucial for maritime security and insurgency operations.
The PAF’s drone force is aimed at strengthening the country's maritime security, especially in the West Philippine Sea, by enhancing situational awareness and providing cost-effective strike options.