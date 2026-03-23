CAAP rolls out 3 key projects

The sewerage treatment plant is designed to strengthen wastewater management within the CAAP compound by linking existing septic systems to a centralized treatment facility. It utilizes integrated fixed-film activated sludge technology, the first of its kind in the Philippines and has the capacity to treat up to 260 cubic meters of wastewater daily.

CAAP also formally blessed eight newly acquired 6x6 aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles procured in 2024 under the General Appropriations Act. Each unit is equipped with advanced firefighting capabilities, including a 12,500-liter water tank, 1,750 liters of aqueous film forming foam, and 250 kilograms of dry chemical powder, enabling rapid and effective response to airport emergencies.

The new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles will be deployed to the Laoag International Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Butuan Airport, Siargao Airport Busuanga Airport, Bicol International Airport, General Santos International Airport, and Tacloban Airport.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new executive building is expected to expand office capacity and enhance office coordination, supporting more efficient and responsive operations across the agency.

“These initiatives reflect one clear direction: a CAAP that is safer, greener, and truly future-ready,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.