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CAAP rolls out 3 key projects

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has expanded its growing airports portfolio after securing the mandate to upgrade, operate and maintain the Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Panglao, Bohol, with initial upgrades now underway. The notice of award was granted by the Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on 18 November 2024, paving the way for the project’s implementation. The concession agreement has since moved forward, formalizing AIC’s role in the airport’s modernization and long-term operations.
ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has expanded its growing airports portfolio after securing the mandate to upgrade, operate and maintain the Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Panglao, Bohol, with initial upgrades now underway. The notice of award was granted by the Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on 18 November 2024, paving the way for the project’s implementation. The concession agreement has since moved forward, formalizing AIC’s role in the airport’s modernization and long-term operations.Photograph courtesy of aboitiz infracapital
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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday unveiled three key initiatives aimed at advancing its infrastructure and modernization programs.

CAAP unveiled a sewage treatment plant, broke ground a new six-story executive building, and conducted a blessing ceremony of eight aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles as part of the agency’s continuing efforts to modernize and future-proof the country’s airports.

ABOITIZ InfraCapital Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has expanded its growing airports portfolio after securing the mandate to upgrade, operate and maintain the Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Panglao, Bohol, with initial upgrades now underway. The notice of award was granted by the Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines on 18 November 2024, paving the way for the project’s implementation. The concession agreement has since moved forward, formalizing AIC’s role in the airport’s modernization and long-term operations.
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The sewerage treatment plant is designed to strengthen wastewater management within the CAAP compound by linking existing septic systems to a centralized treatment facility. It utilizes integrated fixed-film activated sludge technology, the first of its kind in the Philippines and has the capacity to treat up to 260 cubic meters of wastewater daily.

CAAP also formally blessed eight newly acquired 6x6 aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles procured in 2024 under the General Appropriations Act. Each unit is equipped with advanced firefighting capabilities, including a 12,500-liter water tank, 1,750 liters of aqueous film forming foam, and 250 kilograms of dry chemical powder, enabling rapid and effective response to airport emergencies.

The new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles will be deployed to the Laoag International Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, Butuan Airport, Siargao Airport Busuanga Airport, Bicol International Airport, General Santos International Airport, and Tacloban Airport.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new executive building is expected to expand office capacity and enhance office coordination, supporting more efficient and responsive operations across the agency.

“These initiatives reflect one clear direction: a CAAP that is safer, greener, and truly future-ready,” said CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario.

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