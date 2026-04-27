ATI, BJMP launch rabbitry training for PDLs in Pangasinan

The first batch, composed of 30 PDLs and five BJMP personnel, is scheduled to begin training in the third week of May 2026. Participants will undergo instruction in rabbit production, including animal care, meat processing, and the creation of value-added products.

ATI Region 1 Center Director Jayvee Bryan Carillo said the agency extended technical support, including training, initial rabbit stocks, and cages.

The facility will also feature a rabbit showcase for visiting families, aimed at strengthening ties between PDLs and their relatives and encouraging youth interest in agriculture.

As part of the livelihood component, participants will receive starter kits, including a pair of rabbits, to help them establish income-generating activities after their release.

Officials said the program is intended to provide PDLs with sustainable livelihood skills and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Rabbit farming is being promoted in the Philippines as a low-cost, space-efficient livestock option and a source of high-protein, low-cholesterol meat, especially following the impact of African swine fever on the pork industry.