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ATI, BJMP launch rabbitry training for PDLs in Pangasinan

The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Region 1 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Urdaneta District Jail Male Dormitory (UDJMD) are set to provide rabbitry training to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) thru the “Hop to Hope” Program.
The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Region 1 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Urdaneta District Jail Male Dormitory (UDJMD) are set to provide rabbitry training to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) thru the “Hop to Hope” Program.Radio Pilipinas Dagupan
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BAGUIO CITY — The Agricultural Training Institute Region 1 and the Bureau of Jail Management and PenologyUrdaneta District Jail Male Dormitory are set to roll out rabbitry training for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the “Hop to Hope” program.

The initiative was announced during a press conference held on 24 April at the Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Training Institute Regional Training Center 1 in Sta. Barbara, Pangasinan.

The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Region 1 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Urdaneta District Jail Male Dormitory (UDJMD) are set to provide rabbitry training to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) thru the “Hop to Hope” Program.
DOST, BJMP launch skills training for Dagupan inmates

Jail Officer III Maria Rhealyn Parayno, chief community relations officer, said the training is part of the BJMP facility’s welfare and development program aimed at preparing PDLs for reintegration into society.

The program focuses on providing livelihood opportunities through rabbit farming and production.

The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Region 1 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Urdaneta District Jail Male Dormitory (UDJMD) are set to provide rabbitry training to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) thru the “Hop to Hope” Program.
Baking Behind Bars

The first batch, composed of 30 PDLs and five BJMP personnel, is scheduled to begin training in the third week of May 2026. Participants will undergo instruction in rabbit production, including animal care, meat processing, and the creation of value-added products.

ATI Region 1 Center Director Jayvee Bryan Carillo said the agency extended technical support, including training, initial rabbit stocks, and cages.

The facility will also feature a rabbit showcase for visiting families, aimed at strengthening ties between PDLs and their relatives and encouraging youth interest in agriculture.

As part of the livelihood component, participants will receive starter kits, including a pair of rabbits, to help them establish income-generating activities after their release.

Officials said the program is intended to provide PDLs with sustainable livelihood skills and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

Rabbit farming is being promoted in the Philippines as a low-cost, space-efficient livestock option and a source of high-protein, low-cholesterol meat, especially following the impact of African swine fever on the pork industry.

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