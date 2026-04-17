DOST, BJMP launch skills training for Dagupan inmates

Department of Science and Technology Ilocos Region and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology – Dagupan City Jail Male Dormitory recently partnered to implement science and technology-based training programs for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).
The agreement aims to expand access to technology training and livelihood opportunities within the facility by providing technical expertise, trainers, instructional materials and capability-building activities that support the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs into society.
The initiative reflects the continued collaboration of both agencies in delivering science, technology and innovation interventions directly to PDLs, strengthening access to skills development and livelihood opportunities.
Through the partnership, DOST Ilocos Region and BJMP Dagupan aim to equip PDLs with practical competencies that promote self-reliance and prepare them for productive reintegration into the community.
Present during the signing were Engr. Arnold C. Santos, provincial director of DOST Pangasinan, representing Regional Director Teresita A. Tabaog; City Jail Warden JCINSP Lito S. Lam-Osen; and SJO2 Janice M. Wackisan of the Welfare and Development Section.
The DOST Regional Office in Ilocos is one of the attached regional offices of the Department of Science and Technologytasked with delivering science-based, innovative and inclusive solutions anchored on four strategic pillars: human well-being, wealth creation, wealth protection and sustainability.