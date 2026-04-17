DOST, BJMP launch skills training for Dagupan inmates

Department of Science and Technology Ilocos Region and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology – Dagupan City Jail Male Dormitory recently partnered to implement science and technology-based training programs for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The agreement aims to expand access to technology training and livelihood opportunities within the facility by providing technical expertise, trainers, instructional materials and capability-building activities that support the rehabilitation and reintegration of PDLs into society.