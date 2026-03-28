BCDA, PPPI eye pharma ecozones

Collaborative study

The MoU’s aim is to undertake a comprehensive collaborative study for the development of specialized pharmaceutical economic zones.

The initiative will explore strategic business opportunities within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex (CCAC) in Pampanga and New Clark City in Tarlac.

The endeavor aims to stimulate industrial development in these areas, particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment production, cold chain logistics and research and development.

The said plan is in line with the Marcos administration’s goal of accelerating ecozone development to create jobs, attract investments, expand growth in regions outside Metro Manila, and support inclusive economic progress.

Philippines’ long-standing reliance on imported medicines

According to BCDA, the partnership seeks to address the Philippines’ long-standing reliance on imported medicines by creating a dedicated ecosystem for pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and distribution.